Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with a Sunday evening stabbing on Beechtree Lane and Fern Place in Woodbridge.
The victim, a 17-year-old boy, reported that he approached the other teen in the area around 7:25 p.m. and started a conversation. A some point, the conversation turned to an argument, and the 14-year-old hit him, then brandished a knife and stabbed him, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
On Monday, police obtained warrants charging the 14-year-old with malicious wounding, Carr said. He is being held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
Carr said the victim and suspect did not know each other.
