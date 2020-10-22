Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in a Thursday evening altercation between the occupants of two cars in the area of Cardinal Drive and Van Buren Road in Woodbridge.
Police were called to investigate the shooting at 6:07 p.m., and found that the people in the involved cars had fled. Officers did find a shell casing near the scene.
As they were investigating, police were notified that a 16-year-old boy was at an area hospital receiving treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said
No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
Carr said the incident does not appear to be random and the investigation continues.
