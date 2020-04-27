Prominent author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist “Nick” Kotz died Sunday after an accident at his home near Broad Run, Fauquier Now reports.
Mr. Kotz got out of the driver’s seat of his car to retrieve an item from the rear passenger side, state police said. His 2006 Mercedes rolled backwards and pinned him.
Mr. Kotz, 87, died in the driveway of his home on Galemont Lane, Senior Trooper B. Boteler said.
Working for the Des Moines Register, Mr. Kotz in 1968 won the Pulitzer for National Reporting “for his reporting of unsanitary conditions in many meat packing plants, which helped insure the passage of the Federal Wholesome Meat Act of 1967.”
He also worked at The Washington Post and as a freelance writer. Mr. Kotz received the Sigma Delta Chi Award for Washington correspondence, the Raymond Clapper Memorial Award and the first Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Award. His study of American military leadership won the National Magazine Award for public service. His book Wild Blue Yonder: Money, Politics, and the B-1 Bomber (2006) won the Olive Branch Award.
