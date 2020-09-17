Fairfax police are seeking information on the shooting death of a woman in Reston on Thursday morning.
Officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the area of Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive for a report of a woman lying on the ground. The victim suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death. The name of the victim is being withheld until detectives confirm her identity.
Police say detectives are conducting interviews, processing evidence and have canvassed the area for witnesses.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is Fairfax County's seventh homicide of the year.
