Police are looking for the driver of a stolen ATV who struck a Dumfries man's car Tuesday night, then fired shots as the man tried to get away.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Graham Park Road about 5:15 p.m. where the 19-year-old victim reported an all-terrain vehicle struck the driver's side of his car as he traveled up the road.
Before the victim could get out of his vehicle, the operator of the ATV brandished a firearm from his waistband. The victim immediately began to drive away and the suspect then fired multiple rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle, police said in a news release.
The suspect fled the area and the victim made contact with a Dumfries police officer a short distance away. The victim suffered minor injuries resulting from glass shattering when the vehicle was struck.
While investigating, officers found the ATV near Kilpatrick Place and McClellan Court, where officers determined it was previously reported stolen. Shell casings were located in the roadway and the grass area near Graham Park Road and Fraley Boulevard.
The investigation continues.
