A Harrisonburg man faces multiple charges following a pursuit and a non-fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in Loudoun County.
Michael E. Bonner, 54, was released from Reston Hospital Center Friday afternoon and taken in state police custody. He has been charged in Loudoun County with grand larceny of a vehicle, eluding police, hit and run, driving without a driver's license and unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 2017 Ford Escape passed a Virginia State Police trooper as they were traveling east on Route 50 in Loudoun County.
The trooper's license plate reader alerted the trooper that the Ford had been reported stolen out of Fairfax County, Geller said.
The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver sped away on Route 50 near Tall Cedars Parkway. During the course of the pursuit, the Ford Escape reached speeds of up to 100 mph and rammed two state police vehicles that were attempting to contain the fleeing vehicle in order to bring it to a stop, Geller said.
State police again surrounded the suspect vehicle and forced it to a stop on South Sterling Boulevard near Shaw Road in Loudoun County. During the course of engaging with the pursuit suspect in order to take him into custody, Bonner was shot at by state police, Geller said. Bonner was transported to Reston Hospital Center for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting, which remains under investigation at this time. Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn its findings over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for review and adjudication.
No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation at this time. In accordance with department policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.
The Virginia State Police really need to revise their policy on these worthless chases. I am surprised that the underpowered Taurus that the state police now use as their standard vehicle of issue could even keep up with the vehicle being followed. They need to ditch these and get Dodge Charger R/T's like many police forces are using. No one gets away from these.
