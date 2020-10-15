A 30-year-old Herndon man was killed in a crash involving a tow truck on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the Centreville and McLearen roads around 9 p.m. for a crash involving a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2015 Ford Super Duty tow truck.
A preliminary investigation determined the Jeep was traveling northbound on Centreville Road when the driver turned onto eastbound McLearen Road, crossed the center median and crashed into a tow truck traveling in the westbound lanes, Fairfax County police said.
The driver, Jonathan Szott, 30, of Herndon, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are working to determine if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.