A Manassas man is in custody after causing a two-vehicle crash along the 6800 block of John Marshall Highway west of The Plains Wednesday morning, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
The area, which was shut down briefly following the incident, was cleared by police by Wednesday afternoon.
The person who reportedly caused the crash, Otis Allen, 52, of Manassas, was apprehended by Fauquier deputies with the assistance of the Virginia State Police K-9 unit and Fairfax Aviation unit after he fled the scene on foot.
During the crash investigation, deputies learned that Allen was chasing the other vehicle involved west on John Marshall Highway, according to authorities. As the other vehicle attempted to pull off the roadway, Allen reportedly rammed it, causing the car to go off the road and through a fence. The vehicle was occupied by three people.
Prior to deputies’ arrival, Allen fled on foot from his vehicle.
He was eventually apprehended and charged with felonious assault and felony hit and run, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say he was wanted in three other Virginia counties, including Prince William, Warren and Fairfax for robbery, reckless driving, alluding and failing to appear in court.
After being apprehended, Allen was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Two occupants in the car that was rammed were treated on scene, and the third was transported to a UVA Haymarket Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Allen is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
