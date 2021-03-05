A 15-year-old girl was shot in her father's car Thursday evening following an altercation in a parking lot on River Ridge Boulevard in southern Woodbridge.
Around 6:15 p.m., the victim's father flagged down a police officer in the area of U.S. 1 and Cardinal Drive, saying his daughter had just been shot. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Police learned that the shooting occurred in the 16700 block of River Ridge Boulevard in the Southbridge community. Carr said the victim's father and "an unknown group of males" engaged in a verbal altercation in a parking lot.
As the driver and the victim began to drive away, one of the individuals in the group fired rounds, striking the vehicle and the victim. The driver immediately fled the area and began driving towards the hospital where the officer was flagged down.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.