A man wanted in connection with a Saturday night shooting outside of a Sterling restaurant was apprehended in Florida Monday.
Olbin A. Echeverria Madrid, 33, of Sterling is being held on a fugitive of justice warrant on charges out of Loudoun County for attempted first-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting to maim or kill, and attempted shooting to maim or kill, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
ArDeputies responded to Tommy’s Place II in the 150 block of Enterprise Street about 11:15 p.m., where a man had fired a round towards an employee at the restaurant and struck a window.
The armed security guard then discharged his firearm multiple times at the subject’s vehicle as he fled the scene, the release said. A customer inside the restaurant received minor injuries during the incident and declined further medical treatment at the scene.
The suspect had reportedly been told to leave the restaurant by an employee and had threatened the employee as he was leaving, the release said. The shooting occurred a short time later.
Detectives identified Echeverria Madrid as the suspect during the course of the investigation and determined he fled the area. He was located in Tallahassee, Florida with the assistance of the Tallahassee Police Department, the sheriff's office said. He is being held at the Leon County Detention Center pending extradition back to Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.