A Manassas-area man is jailed without bond in connection with a Sept. 10 shooting that left another man critically injured.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the Barrington Apartments on Blendia Lane off Ashton Avenue.
Police say two men were involved in an altercation in an apartment when one retrieved a gun and fired several shots, wounding the 24-year-old victim. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other man, identified as Brandon Tanner Hayley, 31, of the 10600 block of Blendia Lane, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
He remained at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail without bond this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.