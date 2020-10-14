Manassas City Police say a man laid down on the railroad tracks at the Grant Avenue Overpass late Tuesday as a train approached.
Officers were called to the area of 9490 West St. at 10:36 p.m. after a witness reported seeing an object on the track and the train attempting to apply the emergency breaks.
The man was struck by the train, suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. He was flown by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
All train traffic was stopped as both Manassas City Police and Norfolk Southern railroad police investigated.
