An investigation is ongoing after a man suffering "multiple suspected gunshot wounds" approached an officer on patrol along Liberia Avenue in Manassas on Monday evening.
The incident happened in the 8600 block of Liberia Avenue at 6:25 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, Manassas City police said.
Police said it doesn't appear the shooting was a random act.
The investigation continues.
Gang related or drug rip? 🤔
Manassas & PWC Democratic/socialist results
