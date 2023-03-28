A 33-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who fell asleep during a gathering in Woodbridge earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday.
Alphonso Page of no fixed address was charged with rape and was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The 25-year-old victim called police March 18 at 8:54 a.m. reporting she fell asleep at a gathering in the 14100 block of Cove Landing Drive in Woodbridge and woke to an unknown man sexually assaulting her, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
The man left the apartment and the victim contacted police.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Alphonso Page and obtained a warrant for his arrest on March 23.
Thankful that this balding Ginuwine turned himself in. Now sit in that jail cell and think about your actions. A female sleeping drugged or drunk isn't CONSENT.
somebody poisoned the watering hole
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=190276977057570
Fact. The racist democrat party filibustered the 1965 Civil Rights Act and democrat President LBJ depended on Republicans to break the stalemate to finally get it passed.
you forgot the part where the "racist democrats" left the party and became republicans in 1965. the parties switched sides
Bet.
Since 1965, name the significant legislation that Republicans have sponsored that promotes civil liberties.
Surely you can name a few landmark decisions.
Democrats can't critically think. They envision little girls with dinks. Abort a baby after birth. It's just a choice with no worth.
Alphonso Page demonstrates that the culture of violence continues...
Hey Dufus. The democrat party did indeed create the KKK. That's a fact. It's you Dufus that previously responded it was 'white people' that founded the KKK. You did this Dufus to deflect from the fact THE DEMOCRAT PARTY FOUNDED THE KKK. That's your racist democrat party you still support and defend Dufus. Turn off CNN and The View and get with the program Dufus. Stop drinking the Leftist Kool aide.
Who did the KKK target w/ their terroristic assaults??? HINT: It sure wasnt Republicans. You're in denial if you claim that the political of of Democrats during the creation of the KKK are the same as modern-day Democrats.
Did you vote for Northam and protest for his resignation?
Gee whiz. FSH may just be right.
Let's give a big hand for the Right-Wing idiot!
What FSH didn't tell you is that the tenets of the KKK (from https://digitalcommons.library.umaine.edu/paul_bean_papers/72/ ) are closely aligned with MAGA.
So, it really doesn't matter if the Democrats made the KKK. Modern Dems recognize that those types of thought do not belong in today's American society.
FSH loves being a groyper, is pissed the Confederacy lost, and just can't get over the fact that minorities have the same rights as him.
They get so upset the treasonous confederacy lost. Republicans love pointing the finger and hardly ever take accountability. FSH is a dufus. Very weak minded individual.
They can't handle facts. They can't refute the truth. They depend on ignorance to strengthen their dependence on stupidity, perpetuating blatant falsehoods, so the sheeple always vote democrat.
White democrats founded the KKK. Democrats hate America as founded. Democrats need violent crime and lenient punishments to perpetuate anarchy to remake America into a socialist-globalist craphole. This perp very well supported Biden. Soros-funded DA's and democrat Commonwealth Attorneys via-lenient bail et al treat criminals as victims.
Ok Groyper.
You mean White people founded the KKK. Political affiliation had nothing to do with it. Do yiu think th KKK would have allowed a Black democrat over a white Republican??
Welcome to the discussion.
