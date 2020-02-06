The Manassas City Police Department has verified that the Virginia Youth Club of America is registered with the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs as required by the Virginia Solicitation of Contributions Law.
Police put out a bulletin over the weekend after they were notified that individuals were going door to door asking for donations on behalf of the youth club.
The individuals are also presenting a flyer mentioning the Manassas Police Department and outlining the names of several staff members.
Manassas police say the reference to the department and staff members "should not be considered an endorsement from the Manassas Police Department."
The Manassas City Police Department does not currently endorse any charities that conduct door-to-door solicitation, the agency said in a news release.
If you are ever unsure about a solicitor, contact the Manassas City Police Department directly at 703-257-8000.
