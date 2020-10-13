Fairfax County police detectives and the search and rescue team say they have found a 14-year-old boy reported missing Monday night, and he is safe.
The police department's search and rescue team was out in the area of Coffer Woods Road in Burke Hills Tuesday searching for missing Andrew Pratt. The teen had been last seen about 11 p.m. Monday on Burke View Court. He was considered endangered due to mental and physical health concerns, police said.
Police reported finding Andrew Tuesday night and thanks everyone for their help in finding him.
