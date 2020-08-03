The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night said an elderly man missing from Leesburg was found safe in West Virginia.
Kyung Yi, age 84, was last seen around 10 a.m. this morning leaving a family member’s residence on Showers Lane to travel to an appointment in the Town of Leesburg, but never arrived.
A Senior Alert was activated in an effort to locate Mr. Yi.
