Police have identified remains found in Quantico Creek on Sunday morning as a Dumfries man reported missing over the weekend.
Officers were called to the creek near the intersection of Old Triangle and Milroy roads at 10:24 a.m. after someone fishing in the area saw a body in the creek.
Police identified the remains as Charles Leon Bryant III, 35, of Dumfries, who had been reported missing by family members Saturday after not being seen for a few days, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Bryant was not considered endangered when he was reported missing. The state medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy and determine cause of death.
"At the time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death," Perok said.
The investigation continues.
