Update, 9 a.m., Wednesday - Luke Bartolomei was located this morning and is safe, the sheriff's office said.
-----------------------------------------
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a Sterling man who is considered missing/endangered.
Luke D. Bartolomei, 22, of Sterling was last seen by family Sunday afternoon. He is described as being 6’2” tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be driving a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler with Virginia license plate 798 3XD.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black flip flops. He also has a light colored cast on his left arm.
He is considered missing/endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.
Anyone with any information regarding the possible whereabouts of Mr. Bartolomei is asked to contact Det. S. McCormack at 703-777-1021.
