Prince William County police say a 13-year-old Woodbridge girl missing since Monday evening has been found safe.
----------
Original story:
Michelle Nicole Marin Parada left her home on East Longview Drive in Woodbridge on Sunday evening and traveled to Alexandria, police said in a news release. She was seen leaving a home there on Marigold Court about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Police said she may be in the company of a man. Michelle is considered missing under voluntary circumstances but may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as endangered.
Michelle is Hispanic female, about 5’3” and 105lbs, with long black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with green pajama pants and carrying a pink backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
