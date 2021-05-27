One person is in custody and another is wanted for murder in Wednesday's shooting deaths of a husband and wife -- both military medical professionals -- outside their Springfield home.
The victims have been identified as Dr. Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel. Edward McDaniel, 55, was an Army internist at Fort Belvoir and his wife, 63, was a retired military nurse.
Fairfax County police on Thursday afternoon said they had one "person of interest" in custody in the double murder, which happened about 9:30 a.m. outside the couple's home on Flint Street. A Nissan Altima believed to be connected to the crime was also located Thursday.
Wanted for murder is 20-year-old Ronnie Keandre Marshall, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Police ask anyone who knows his whereabouts to call 911.
At a news conference Wednesday night, Chief Kevin Davis said the killer is believed to be “known to a relative of our two victims.” The McDaniels were shot outside in their front yard at close range, the chief said.
“It’s a horrific crime,” Davis said, calling the shooting “up close, personal, point blank."
Davis said police had been called to the couple's home on Monday for a dispute and burglary report, and detectives believe the incident is related. The couple's young adult son was home at the time of the shooting, the chief said.
The investigation continues.
