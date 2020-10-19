One man was run over, another shot and a father and son have been arrested after a Sunday night incident in Nokesville that began with a car crashing into a ditch.
Officers were called to the 10500 block of Flory Road in Nokesville at 10:26 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Their investigation revealed that the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, later identified as 19-year-old Evan Christopher Hill, was driving in the area with two women when he lost control and crashed into a ditch, police said.
After the crash, two men who know the female occupants arrived to assist in the removing the Camaro from the ditch. At some point, a physical fight broke out between Hill and one of the men attempting to help, police said.
Next, Evan Hill's father, Justin Donald Hill, arrived at the location, and proceeded to drive his vehicle into the 26-year-old man involved in the altercation with his son, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
After the victim was struck by the vehicle, the other man who accompanied the victim, identified as a 23-year-old, confronted Justin Hill over the incident. Justin Hill then brandished a handgun and shot the man in the leg, Perok said.
All parties remained at the scene when officers arrived and both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
"Officers learned that Evan Hill was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was subsequently arrested," Perok said.
The two women in the car with Hill originally were not injured.
Police charged Justin Donald Hill, 51, of the 12000 block of Fleetwood Drive in Nokesville with two counts of malicious wounding, Perok said.
Evan Christopher HILL, 19, also of the 12000 block of Fleetwood Drive, was charged with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.