A Baltimore man was killed and another wounded in a Friday night shooting in the parking lot at Manassas Mall.
Police were called to the scene outside Uptown Alley at 11:16 p.m. and provided first aid to the victims until medics arrived.
Jahmar Latravern Graves, 34, of Baltimore was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, said Prince William Master Police Officer Renee Carr. A 22-year-old man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
Carr said the victims had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot and shots were firing, striking both men.The shooters left before police arrived.
Detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting and would like to speak to anyone who was present during the altercation.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.