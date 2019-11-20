Detectives have arrested a 43-year-old D.C. man in connection with the shooting death of a rapper at a Woodbridge recording studio early Monday.
The suspect, identified as Cinquan Louis Blakney, was apprehended Monday without incident at an apartment in the 8000 block of Greenbelt Station Parkway in Greenbelt, Maryland by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Police say Blakney and the victim, 32-year-old Tristan Vernon Sellers of Washington, D.C., were both at the DMV Studios in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road when an altercation occurred and Sellers was shot.
Sellers was a D.C. rapper known as "Slim Tristan," according to his social media accounts.
Blakney is charged with murder and use of a firearm in a felony, Perok said. He is currently jailed in Maryland.
(1) comment
Another murder in the Woodbridge area. If it's like most of them, we likely never hear anything about what happened. Likely drugs and/or gangs involved.
