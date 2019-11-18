Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Monday morning off Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road at 1:05 a.m. and arrived to find the victim, a 32-year-old man, unresponsive in a parking lot.
The victim, 32-year-old Tristan Vernon Sellers of Washington, D.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed an altercation occurred at the DMV Studios in the area, said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok. No arrest had been made Monday afternoon.
"At this time, detectives from the homicide unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up the shooting," he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
