Police say no weapons were involved in a Saturday evening fight at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.
The fight broke out before 6:30 p.m. and involved juveniles. It was originally reported to police as a fight with weapons, the department said on Twitter.
Officers arrived and quickly determined no shots were fired, then later that no weapons were involved.
"There was no active threat to the area," police said. "The investigation continues."
