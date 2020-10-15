Prince William County police are looking for a Manassas-area man in connection with a shooting early Friday morning on Portwood Turn.
Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man, and an acquaintance got into an argument and the suspect brandished a firearm and fired from within his home.
The victim, who was outside, was struck in the lower body. He was taken to an area hospital, where he "became uncooperative with investigators," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. The man suffered injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
Following their investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Oscar Javier Miranda, 22, of the 8100 block of Portwood turn. Attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.
Miranda is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Perok said.
