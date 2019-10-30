Police now say they are searching for only one suspect in an armed robbery this afternoon at the BB&T bank at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. in south Woodbridge.
The robber was described as a man of unknown race, about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8, wearing a blue cap and shiny glasses. The robbery occurred about 3:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
