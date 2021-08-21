Fairfax County police are looking for a "person of interest" in the deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered in a Burke home Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 6100 block of Eagle Landing Road at 8:15 a.m. for a welfare check after the caller hadn't heard from the residents for several days, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Officers entered the home through an open window and discovered two women deceased inside a bathroom, police said. Autopsies to confirm the identities of the women are underway by the state medical examiner's office.
Preliminarily, the investigation revealed there were no obvious signs of forced entry into the home.
"Detectives believe the homicides to be domestic-related and not a random act of violence," the release said.
A third resident, Bradley Lister, 33, is unaccounted for, police said.
"Lister is considered a person of interest as detectives believe he could have more information as to the circumstances that led up to the homicides," the release said.
Police are also concerned for his welfare after a car missing from the driveway was found but he was not. Detectives are processing the car for evidence.
Anyone with information on Lister's whereabouts to contact police at 703-691-2131, or call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
The case is being investigated as the 16th and 17th homicide year to date in Fairfax County. Detectives have made 10 arrests related to the 17 homicides. In 2020, there were 6 homicides year to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.