Police say the northbound lanes of Prince William Parkway are closed at Lucasville Road in Manassas for a crash involving an overturned box truck.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says traffic is being detoured onto Dumfries Road.
The crash happened early Sunday afternoon at the overpass with Lucasville Road and there were no significant injuries, Prince William County police said.
Motorists can expect significant delays and are urged to find alternate routes.
