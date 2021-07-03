A Round Hill man has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman Saturday morning at a home in the Stoneleigh community.
Stone L. Colburn, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and unlawfully, stab, cut, wound in the commission of felony, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies responded to a home in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Drive around 10 a.m. for a reported stabbing. The incident was isolated to the home and there was no threat to the community, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect was detained by deputies arriving on the scene.
The victim, a woman, was found dead at the home. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Colburn is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
The Fairfax County Police Department and the Virginia State Police assisted with the investigation.
