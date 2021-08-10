An overturned tractor-trailer shut down southbound Route 28 closed in Centreville Tuesday morning, but the road has reopened as of 12:10 p.m., Fairfax County police say.
The road closure was between New Braddock and Compton roads with police diverting traffic onto Old Centreville Road.
The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries, fire officials say.
