The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue continue to search the area of Beaverdam Reservoir for a woman who went missing Thursday evening while paddle boarding alone.
The woman went out paddle boarding on the reservoir at approximately 6:20 p.m. and did not return, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. She was wearing black pants, a red tank top and a black jacket. The LCSO was contacted around 7:12 PM.
Anyone who was in the area last night is asked to contact Detective A. Perry at 703-777-1021.
The sheriff's office says searchers appreciate offers of assistance from the community, but are asking that people avoid the area. Access to the Beaverdam Reservoir is closed to the public as the search continues.
