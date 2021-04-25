Fairfax County police say the second victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in Springfield has died.
Police say a suspect is in custody in the incident, which happened in the 8000 block of Winding Way Court before 4 p.m.
One person died on scene and another was taken to a trauma center and died a short time later, police said.
Police say they are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
