Update, 10:30 p.m. - A missing Fairfax Station man has been located and is safe, Fairfax County police report. The. Silver Alert for William Shaw II is canceled.
--------
Original story:
Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old William Shaw II, who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax Station.
Shaw, who is considered endangered, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of Clara Barton Parkway.
He is 6’1,” about 225 pounds, with gray eyes, hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.
He is believed to be driving a white 2008 Toyota Sienna with Virginia license plate number2582BBE.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.
