The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a teen believed to have been abducted last night at the Courthouse Valero gas station has been found safe. The alleged abductor is in police custody.
Authorities say that on Wednesday night at approximately 9:59 p.m., deputies responded to the store at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway for a reported abduction. A witness reported 17-year-old Selena Fernandez, of Spotsylvania, had entered the store visibly distraught, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.
Fernandez asked to use the phone and a clerk provided one. As Fernandez used the phone to call a relative for a ride, Rodney Richards, Jr. entered the store and took the phone from Fernandez. Richards proceeded to forcibly remove Fernandez from the store, the sheriff's office said.
They were last seen leaving the convenience store southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway in a white older model four door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
The Sheriff's Office says Fernandez was found this morning and is safe.
Richards has been charged with abduction, assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and driving suspended, the sheriff's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.