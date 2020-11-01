The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has identified 57-year-old Peter Francis Sr. and his wife Michele as the couple in Saturday's apparent murder-suicide on Baldwin Drive.
Deputies were called to the home in southern Stafford at 10:01 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller said he heard two gunshots from the upstairs of the house.
Deputies arrived and located the victim and suspect dead in the master bedroom. Both had single gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The initial investigation indicates Peter Francis Sr. 57, shot his 53-year-old wife before killing himself. The investigation is ongoing.
The case is one of three apparent murder-suicides in the area in a three day span. On Friday, an elderly man shot and killed his hospitalized wife before shooting himself at the Spotsylvania County Regional Medical Center. And on Sunday morning, Fairfax police say a man shot his wife and then himself in Centreville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.