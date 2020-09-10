The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says community tips led to the identity of a suspect in a series of commercial burglaries in the Ashburn area.
The burglar entered businesses in Junction Plaza, the Broadlands Village Center, and on Truro Parish Drive between Aug. 10 and Aug. 30, removing cash from cash registers.
The suspect, who has been identified as a juvenile, is facing multiple juvenile petitions in the burglary series which will be obtained in coordination with Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services. The name of the juvenile cannot be released due to the fact he is a minor., the sheriff's office said.
