A 17-year-old boy died after a Monday morning shooting in Dale City.
Police officers were called to the 4700 block of Still Place off Minnieville Road about 11 a.m. for a shooting and arrived to find the victim suffering gunshot wounds.
Officers performed CPR until medics arrived. The boy was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center where he died a short time later.
Homicide detectives "are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon. Police say they don't believe the incident was random.
Police are not releasing the victim's name due to a 2017 change in Virginia law that prohibits the release of a juvenile murder victim's name without written permission from family.
The case is Prince William County's fifth homicide of 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
