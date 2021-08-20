Prince William County police say a teenager wanted for involuntary manslaughter for shooting a 15-year-old boy in the face was arrested in the Manassas area Friday.
Detectives on Thursday obtained a court order to publicly identify the 17-year-old boy in the Aug. 12 shooting. Ronnie Amarion Massey, 17, of the 12000 block of Golf Ridge Court in Fairfax, is wanted for involuntary manslaughter and gun charges, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Banks Court when Massey was handling a gun, police said. The victim and Massey knew each other.
Carr said the 15-year-old boy died Wednesday. Due to a 2017 change in Virginia law, the identity of the victim is not being disclosed.
Massey was originally charged with reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Carr said.
Police are asking for the public's help locating Massey, who is black, about 5’5” and 140 pounds, with black dread locks, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his forehead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
(2) comments
So Ronnie Massey at the age of 17 has a police photo from two years ago. Of course he's out and then kills someone. Do Black Lives Matter? Or will you blame the gun? The culture of violence continues...
So, why were dumb teenagers messing with a gun? Where did they get the gun? Was it legally purchased? We will likely never know any of these important questions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.