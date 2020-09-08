The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has charged a third suspect in connection with a Sept. 1 stabbing at a hotel in Sterling.
Nicole R. Robinson, 27, of Leesburg was taken into custody on Friday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, the sheriff's office said.
Daren J. Burr, 40, and James C. Burr, 42, are also charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the assault at Hyatt Place Hotel. They were taken into custody Sept. 3 in Leesburg.
Deputies were called to the hotel on Ridgetop Circle shortly before midnight on Sept. 1 after a man was found in the hallway suffering stab wounds. The victim and the suspects are known to each other, the sheriff's office said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.
All suspects are held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
