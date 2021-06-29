Police are now investigating two armed robberies at Dale City area 7-Eleven stories within two days this week.
The first happened Monday at the 7-Eleven at 14410 Minnieville Road.
Police were called to the convenience store at 2:45 a.m. after the robber walked in, approached the counter, pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the register, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The robber then fled on foot for a short distance before getting into a dark sedan and driving away. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
The robber was white, about 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.
The second robbery was early Tuesday at the 7-Eleven at 14797 Darbydale Ave. in Dale City. Police responded to a hold-up alarm at 1:14 a.m., where the clerk reported that a man walked in, pulled a firearm from his waistband and demanded money.
The employee walked to the registers in the front of the store while the suspect continued pointing the gun toward him, Carr said. The suspect ran away before police arrived. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
The suspect was of unknown race and dressed in a black mask, black gloves and all black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.