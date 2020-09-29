Two people were killed and four others seriously injured in a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Fauquier County.
The wreck happened at 2:52 p.m. on Freemans Ford Road just east of Fox Groves Road in the community of Remington.
State police say 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Freeman Ford Road at a high rate of speed, and crossed the double solid yellow centerline to pass a vehicle in front of it. Instead, the Ford collided head-on with an eastbound 2013 Honda Accord. The Ford continued off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before it came to rest.
The driver of the Ford, Savion M. Rojas-Smith, 19, of Remington, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Rojas-Smith was not wearing a seatbelt, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
A passenger in the Ford, Kathya C. Alfaro-Fuentes, 19, of Warrenton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Alfaro-Fuentes was wearing a seatbelt.
A second passenger in the Ford, Jamal J. Lambert, 20, of Bealeton, also died at the scene. Lambert was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Coffey said.
The driver of the Honda, a 44-year-old Marshall woman, suffered serious injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Passengers in the Honda, a 48-year-old man, and a 13-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Charges are pending, Coffey said.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
VSP was assisted by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.
