Police say two men were shot during an argument in Woodbridge early Sunday, and a Dale City man is charged in connection with the case.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Woodside Drive around 12:30 a.m. to investigate a shots fired call and arrived to find a 22-year-old victim outside a home suffering gunshot wounds, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Officers utilized department-issued trauma kits to provide aid to the victim until rescue workers arrived on scene. The victim was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance, a
20-year-old man, were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the altercation, a witness fired multiple rounds, striking both men, Carr said.
The 20-year-man was taken to the hospital by other witnesses prior to police arriving. He suffered serious injuries.
Following the investigation, police charged Mario Antonio Portillo, 20, of Packard Drive in Dale City with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Carr said.
He is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.