Fairfax County police say they now have two suspects in custody in Wednesday's shooting deaths of a husband and wife -- both military medical professionals -- outside their Springfield home.
Police earlier in the day said 20-year-old Ronnie Keandre Marshall was wanted for murder in the case and announced this evening that he has been arrested.
The victims have been identified as Dr. Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel. Edward McDaniel, 55, was an Army internist at Fort Belvoir and his wife, 63, was a retired military nurse.
The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. outside the couple's home on Flint Street. A Nissan Altima believed to be connected to the crime was also located Thursday.
“It’s a horrific crime,” police Chief Kevin Davis said, calling the shooting “up close, personal, point blank."
Davis said police had been called to the couple's home on Monday for a dispute and burglary report, and detectives believe the incident is related. The couple's young adult son was home at the time of the shooting, the chief said.
The investigation continues.
