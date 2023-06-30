Two teenagers have been charged after a Thursday afternoon shooting in Woodbridge that left two other teens wounded.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Drive off Longview Drive at 4:37 p.m. and found two male victims, ages 17 and 18, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers provided first aid until fire and rescue arrived and took the victims to an area hospital. Both are expected to recover, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Police say the two victims were near a playground area when they encountered two other teenagers.
"At one point during the encounter, a verbal altercation escalated before shots were fired, striking the two victims," Carr said.
The suspects fled the area on foot before police arrived, but officers and a police K-9 located and detained both, who were still "in possession of the firearms," Carr said. One of the teens was also in possession of illegal drugs, she said.
No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
Police charged a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics.
The other teen, also a 16-year-old from Woodbridge, was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony. Both were held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.