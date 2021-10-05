Two men, one from Dumfries and the other from Maryland, were arrested Monday night after a knifepoint robbery followed by a high-speed chase in Stafford County.
At 8:02 p.m., the Stafford Sheriff’s Office received a call for a robbery by knife at a home in the Villas at Falls Run. While Deputy S.P. Whitt responded to the home, other deputies began canvassing the area for the suspect vehicle.
The victim said he witnessed the suspects drive away in a U-Haul moving truck and had followed them to the area of Enon Road and Jefferson Davis Highway, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputy C.R. Szentkuti located the U-Haul and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection, but the driver didn't stop and headed northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, the release said.
The U-Haul went back into the correct lanes near Centerport Parkway and continued northbound at speeds in excess of 80 mph, the sheriff's office said. Sgt. J.W. Hutcheson deployed a spike strip near Cavalier Skating Center which successfully deflated two tires on the U-Haul.
The pursuit continued northbound with the U-Haul passing through several red lights. As the pursuit reached the area of Stone River, the vehicle left the roadway and teetered precariously in a ditch, the release said.
While the U-Haul was still stopping in the ditch, the driver opened the door and fled on foot into the woods. The passenger briefly opened the passenger door and appeared ready to flee, but closed the door when he saw K-9 Titan at Sgt. B.U. Demirci’s side, the release said.
The passenger then appeared to be looking to escape from the driver’s side and K-9 Titan moved in for the apprehension. The passenger was subsequently identified as Eddie Ingram, Jr., 37, of Dumfries, the release said.
With the passenger secured, Sgt. Demirci and K-9 Titan turned their attention to tracking the driver. The track went through the woods to Pilot Knob Loop, with some of the driver’s clothing and shoes being found along the way.
Witnesses told deputies the driver had run into a home on the street and he was quickly found and taken into custody by Sgt. C.C. Lee, the release said.
The driver was identified as Maxwell Pearsall, 35, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to the sheriff's office.
It was determined Pearsall did not know the homeowner and entered through an unlocked door and begged the homeowner to help him, the release said.
As she fled the home to alert authorities, Pearsall grabbed her arm to keep her from leaving. She was able to get away and alert deputies in the area.
The investigation of the original robbery call revealed the victim was attempting to purchase illicit drugs, the sheriff's office said. While meeting in the victim’s home, Pearsall produced a knife and demanded the victim’s necklace and bracelet, the release said. Both Pearsall and Ingram then fled to the U-Haul and left the area.
Pearsall was charged with robbery, eluding, burglary, and assault. Ingram was charged with robbery. Both were held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
(1) comment
Dummies! I hope they got full damage coverage on the U-Haul rental.
