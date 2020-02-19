A crash between a dump truck and a Subaru on Wednesday morning left one injured, took out the traffic light at U.S. 29 and Vint Hill Road and shut down the thoroughfare for hours.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper B. Boteler is investigating the crash, which happened about 9:15 a.m. near the Prince William-Fauquier line.
A 1996 Freightliner dump truck was traveling south on U.S. 29 when it attempted to avoid a stopped vehicle in the right lane. The Freightliner collided with a 2019 Subaru Forester, ran off the roadway left, collided with a guard rail, and traffic light pole, said state police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the Freightliner, Wayne E. Piel Sr., 53, of Manassas, suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Novant Health UVA Haymarket Medical Center. Piel was wearing a seatbelt. He was charged with reckless driving, Coffey said.
The driver of the Subaru, a 63-year-old D.C. woman, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
As of 11:55 a.m., U.S. 29 southbound at Vint Hill Road remains closed. Northbound traffic is getting by the incident in the right turn lane.
