The victim in the apparent drowning at the Beaverdam Reservoir off Belmont Ridge Road in Ashburn has been identified via posts on social media, The Burn reports.
She was Leilani Laufiso Funaki, 38, a recent PhD student at George Mason University and an employee of Capital One in McLean.
In a startling new detail, her husband — Katoa Ki He Hau — did a Facebook Live from the shoreline of the reservoir as his wife set out on her paddle board alone Thursday evening, The Burn's Chris Wadsworth reports. Out of sensitivity to her family, The Burn did not share the video, only screen captures. But in the video, Funaki can be seen positioning the paddle board at the edge of the water and then climbing on board. She asks her husband for a push, which he obliges. She is then seen moving away from shore.
The camera pans all over the place, but at times, you can glimpse Funaki quite a way out on the water. She appears to be drifting towards the north end of the reservoir. At some point in the 26-minute long video, she is no longer readily visible.
Funaki's husband reported her missing Thursday evening as it got dark and she hadn't returned. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Loudoun Fire and Rescue, Fairfax County police helicopter and K9 teams had been searching for her since.
On Sunday morning, the sheriff's office reported that a body had been found believed to be the missing paddle boarder.
