Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Reston on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive around 6:49 a.m. for a woman who was shot in the upper body, police said. She died at the scene.
Crime scene detectives are processing the scene while investigators piece together what happened. Colts Neck Road is closed between Glade Drive and Paddock Lane.
Police ask that motorists avoid the area.
